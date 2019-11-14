Air New Zealand's new Auckland Airport regional lounge will open to customers this weekend as part of $60 million investment in lounges throughout the country over the next two years.

The construction comes at a good time as the airline does more flying to the regions after Jetstar's withdrawal and demand for more comfort at airports shows no sign of slowing down.

The airline has revealed it is about to start work on refurbishing its Auckland Airport domestic lounge and, although it has no details yet, pressure on its international lounge at the airport is set to ease.

Air NZ's new regional lounge at Auckland Airport to open this weekend. Photos / Brett Phibbs

