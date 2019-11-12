Lenovo's New Zealand operation saw its revenue jump 13 per cent to $91.3 million in the year to March 31, according to accounts just filed.

The Chinese tech giant has two major lines of business: the laptop operation it bought from IBM - including the ThinkPad brand - and the Motorola handset business it bought from Google in 2014 (Google having picked it up in the 2011 Motorola carve-up).

Locally, laptops accounted for the most revenue in FY2019 ($52.7m), followed by desktop PCs ($13.6m) and Chromebooks - or low-price notebooks that run on Google's Chrome rather than Microsoft Windows ($4.4m).

