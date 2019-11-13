Vegan fast-food chain Lord of the Fries is raising capital to fund its store expansion, including opening its first outlets in Christchurch and Dunedin.

Lord of the Fries, which opened its first restaurant in New Zealand three years ago, currently operates four local stores - two in Auckland, one in Wellington and one in Queenstown.

The Australian fast-food operator will on Monday launch an equity crowdfunding campaign on PledgeMe, hoping to raise $2 million. Up to 2 million shares will be on offer at $1 per share, with a minimum investment of $250.

Director Bruce Craig, whose holding company Chip

