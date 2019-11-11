Mercury NZ has committed to a further $208 million investment at its Turitea wind site, less than eight months after initiating the first stage of the development.

The company now plans to build the 27-turbine, southern element of the project with the rest of the development. That will take the total project size to 222 megawatts, making it the country's largest wind site.

"The combination of long-term electricity demand projections, synergies from already committed transmission infrastructure, construction and operations on-site, and co-benefits with the Waikato hydro system mean completion of the Turitea wind farm makes sense," Mercury said in a statement.

Mercury, the country's third-biggest electricity retailer by customers, operates the Waikato hydro chain and has interests in five geothermal plants around Taupo and Kawerau. It is expanding into wind to take advantage of falling turbine costs and to complement the flexible generation it has at its hydro dams.

The company didn't initially explain what had changed since March, when it had opted to keep the southern part of the project on hold.

Electricity futures prices – rising to $97 a megawatt-hour for Auckland prices in 2022 and $100/MWh in 2023 – are "clearly signalling" that new generation is necessary, the company said. Issues with gas supplies, which have contributed to higher power prices, are also likely to remain, chief executive Fraser Whineray said.

He noted that Rio Tinto's recently announced review of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter, the country's biggest electricity user, had not changed the firm's view on investment risk. The smelter's closure within the life of any new generation investment has always been considered likely, given the age of the site and the 25-plus year investment horizon for new generation.

"Renewable energy projects are about the very long term, and we believe the case is compelling for the completion of this leading North Island wind farm site, situated close to the national grid, supporting New Zealand demand into the future," Whineray said.

Contractor Vestas will build both elements of the Palmerston North project, ground on which was formally broken last month.

Mercury committed $256m for the 33 northern turbines, which are rated at 3.6 MW. They are expected to operate at about 45 per cent of that maximum capacity and will deliver about 470 gigawatt-hours of electricity and $30m of earnings annually, assuming an $80/MWh electricity price.

It is expected to be commissioned late next year.

The 27 southern turbines will have the same rotor size but are rated at 3.8 MW to help offset the slightly lower average wind speed at that part of the range. They are expected to operate at about 41 per cent of capacity and deliver about 370 GWh of electricity and earnings of about $25m a year.

They are expected to be commissioned in late 2021.