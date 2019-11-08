COMMENT:

Is Spark thumbing its nose at NZ's top security agency, the GCSB, by using Huawei 5G technology in the trial of a private network to feed back data on how Emirates Team NZ's new boat is performing out on the Waitematā Harbour?

No, the company says emphatically.

It says the private network — which uses two cell towers at Milford and Takapuna to feed back real-time data to Emirates Team NZ — is separate from its public network with its millions of customers.

