Vodafone has fleshed out its 5G rollout plan. Technology director Tony Baird tells the Herald the telco will have 1400 5G cellsites in three years, giving 94 per cent of the population access to the faster, more capable mobile technology.

Pundits have been expecting each mobile operator's 5G rollout to take five years or more to reach ever corner of the country. Baird says the accelerated rollout was a key element of new owners Infratil and Brookfields' strategy, and first emerged during due-diligence talks.

