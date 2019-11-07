COMMENT:

The Reserve Bank should leave the official cash rate on hold at 1 per cent next week.

Neither part of its dual mandate — price stability and maximum sustainable employment — presents a compelling case for adding to the 75 basis points of easing it has already dispensed over the past six months.

READ MORE:
Liam Dann: Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr bets big
Brian Fallow: Reserve Bank's big OCR cut misses the mark
Editorial: Why OCR cuts don't work anymore
Reserve Bank keeps OCR at 1%, scope for more stimulus

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The starting point for consumer

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.