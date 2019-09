The Reserve Bank has as kept its official cash rate 1 per cent, in line with market expectations.

The decision to hold follows on from a bigger-than-expected 50 basis point cut in August.

Economists had expected the bank would leave the rate unchanged at today's review so as to allow the full effects of the August rate cut to kick in.

However, many expect the bank to resume rate cuts at its next opportunity on November 13, and again early next year.

