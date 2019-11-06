COMMENT

Suddenly, farmers' mental health is in the news again.

It's not sensationalist or alarmist. It's a fact.

A growing number of farmers are feeling massive personal pressure from several directions, with the greatest source of that pressure being felt as the Government's agenda to make agriculture contribute to cleaner water and climate change action.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

READ MORE:
'Farmers barely covering interest payments' - Westpac boss
Livestock prices are keeping black ink on farmers' bank statements
Thrown under the tractor: Farmers protest sweeping Government water clean-up plan
Pattrick Smellie: Waterways push will change farming

It may not be

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.