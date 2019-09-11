COMMENT:

David Parker is like water on stone.

A conviction politician who never gives up on cherished ambitions, his hand can be seen in the last two decades of policy action on some of the country's knottiest challenges: climate change, electricity, freshwater, the Resource Management Act, even foreign investment.

A minister in the Helen Clark-led government of 1999-2007, he shepherded the emissions trading scheme into existence, then saw it achieve very little in nine years of National-led government.

Re-elected to a government in 2017, he's been donkey deep in reviving it.

He was also an early mover on freshwater policy

