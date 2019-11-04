Editorial published October 2, on what at the time was a proposal.

To understand the magnitude of Mars Petcare's proposal to close its Wanganui factory and shift its operation to Thailand next year – just imagine if the opposite was true.

Imagine the economic impact of a company turning up all of a sudden with 150 jobs and a chest of sponsorship money.

"Mars is a major employer for Whanganui and a significant contributor to the local economy," people and organisation manager Rose Johnson said of the company just a year ago.

