The Mowbray family, whose wealth from manufacturing is estimated at $3 billion, have units in Mt Maunganui's The Pacific leaky apartments where father Harry Mowbray has been involved in discussions on litigation and repairs.

Documents which record owners show family members own units in the block, reported last month to cost at least $16m to fix.

Nick, Anna and Mat Mowbray of Zuru. Photo / supplied
Nick, Anna and Mat Mowbray of Zuru. Photo / supplied

The Mowbray's enormously successful company is prominent for its toy empire and its popular water balloons. Siblings Mat, Nick and Anna Mowbray are estimated to employ 5500 people in 18 global offices.

READ MORE:
Leaky buildings: Seller ordered to pay $500k in repairs after

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.