Owners of Mt Maunganui's The Pacific Apartments are set for a 10-week hearing next year over a leaky building repair bill estimated at $16 million.

Decisions from the High Court at Auckland and Court of Appeal reveal the scope of the litigation involving allegations of serious issues with the 68-unit block at 8 Maunganui Rd, overlooking the waterfront.

READ MORE:
Leaky buildings: Seller ordered to pay $500k in repairs after claiming house was not leaky
$200m leaky building lawsuit: Victims win latest court discovery round against James Hardie
'It takes their life savings': Elderly residents struggling with leaky

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.