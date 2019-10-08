On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Owners of Mt Maunganui's The Pacific Apartments are set for a 10-week hearing next year over a leaky building repair bill estimated at $16 million.
Decisions from the High Court at Auckland and Court of Appeal reveal the scope of the litigation involving allegations of serious issues with the 68-unit block at 8 Maunganui Rd, overlooking the waterfront.
This month, the appeal court heard the case of body corporate 417948 v Watts & Hughes Construction, Tauranga City Council, Avery Tam Architects, MPM Projects (2003), GMR Holmac, Tile Trends, Armstrong Plumping (BOP), Holmes Structures (in liquidation), Omaha Investments No 1, Robert James Foster and Bay of Plenty Asphalt.
"The estimate of the costs of repairs is detailed and specific: $16,075,928.50," the High Court judge said.
No details have yet emerged from the two hearings about the exact nature of issues with the building, what the faults are, where water is coming in and what investigations or repairs, if any, have been undertaken so far.
But architect Kerry Avery said this week he did not know about the latest appeal court matter although he knew of the case generally because he was the architect who designed the block.
"I've heard nothing lately. With leaky building's it's shifting ground. It's a rort. So the latest thing is fire stopping, wiring and seismic issues. They find new things that are deficient. The poor old council, having to foot the bill. It's just bloody ridiculous. It's you and me paying of course, due to joint and several liability," Avery said.
Craig Watts of Watts & Hughes is yet to respond to a request for comment.
Davison said she would seek instructions from the council on whether it would identify the building.
One owner said today repairs were yet to begin and the body corporate would meet at the end of this month to get an update on the issues.