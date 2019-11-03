COMMENT:

Nothing gives me more joy than shopping every Halloween and seeing the lengths costume companies go to to avoid copyright violations. It's not a smurf, it's a lady goblin. Super Mario brothers? Forget it, it's a 'plumber boy'. Wednesday Adams? Try 'scary daughter'.

I could go on ...

But beyond the ridiculousness there's cause to worry. You might see straightjacket costumes, with descriptions pointing to violence-related mentally ill patients. And what haunted house doesn't feature some sort of asylum stereotype?

