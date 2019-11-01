On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Another nearby resident, retired businessman Warren MacKenzie, said up to 300 people a day used the beach in summer. He feared it would only take a beach towel or umbrella being sucked into the rotor blades of a helicopter to cause an accident "worse than Pike River".
"I used to admire the guy(Duke) but I think what he is doing is very selfish and dangerous," MacKenzie said.
Duke politely declined to comment until the matter has cleared the courts.
His lawyer Richard Brabant said the reconstruction of the boat shed and helicopter landings were separate issues.
Brabant said a certificate of compliance and existing use rights had been issued for the boat shed and two options were being considered to apply for helicopter landings that would require a resource consent to modify the roof structure.
The options are to amend the original resource consent for up to three flights per week that the High Court cancelled in December last year, or make a fresh application. Either option would be publicly notified.
Whatever option Duke opts for, he faces new guidelines drawn up by Auckland Council.
Growing concern over the use of the private use of helicopters in residential areas - council has granted consent for two dozen private helicopter pads in the past six years - prompted council planning committee chairman Chris Darby to query the rules in the Unitary Plan.
To his surprise he found a possible weakening of the rules with a lot of attention given to the helicopter landing pad part of an application and acoustics but not enough to landings and take-offs.
Darby also found in residential zones helicopter landings and take-offs are considered a "non-complying" activity which trigger a wide range of assessments, including privacy and recreational amenity.
Council planners have been made aware of these issues and given new guidelines for processing consents for the private use of helicopters.
Darby said he could not comment on the Duke case, but said council was a lot more aware now of the need to thoroughly assess the landing and take-off of helicopters and not just the helipad itself.