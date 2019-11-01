Multimillionaire Briscoes boss Rod Duke has been accused of turning a public beach into his personal playground after moving into Auckland's most expensive suburb of Herne Bay.

Duke and wife Patricia have shifted from Remuera to a clifftop mansion overlooking the Waitemata Harbour.

At Sentinel Rd beach in front of their new home is a controversial boat shed which Duke wants to use as helicopter pad to allow him to get to out-of-town golf courses more quickly.

Following a court battle, Duke has rebuilt the 1930s boat shed on the beach, had it declared legal, and is pressing ahead with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.