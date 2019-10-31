COMMENT:

If tantrums are rewarded, toddlers learn to throw them again. The same is true of multinational companies.

Yet again, the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter claims it will be forced to close unless it gets another taxpayer handout.

Its management says that while it made a $220 million profit last year, the price of aluminium has since dropped 25 per cent so it is now losing money.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

READ MORE:
Peter Lyons: Govt should tell Rio Tinto where to stick its smelter
Rio Tinto has warned it may close the aluminium smelter - is it just a lot of noise?

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.