Rio Tinto's announcement that it was doing a review that could lead to the closure of the Tiwai Pt aluminium smelter sparked alarm.

Well over a billion dollars was wiped off the market value of electricity generators in the hours following, as investors considered the prospect of a sharp drop in demand.

Invercargill MP Sarah Dowie warned that Rio Tinto's announcement, combined with other troubles hitting the region meant Southland "will be destroyed".

