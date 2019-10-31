Christchurch Airport spent three years working on plans to attract American Airlines to the city.

The success of that effort is a big coup for the airport, the country's second biggest, whose underlying profit has soared from $14.3 million to $66.9m during the past five years.

Justin Watson, chief aeronautical and commercial officer, says attracting one of the biggest airlines in the world was a long, painstaking process.

READ MORE:
Premium - American Airlines' big NZ push: What's behind it
American Airlines' big New Zealand move - Auckland to Dallas, Christchurch to LA
American Airlines mechanic accused of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.