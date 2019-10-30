Fire and Emergency NZ says 10 different organisations are conducting a co-operative investigation into the NZ International Convention Centre fire.

Ron Devlin, region manager, gave that number in a statement yesterday but only specifically named police, insurers and other Government agencies.

The Herald reported yesterday how Fletcher Construction has been assisting in providing resources, including large cranes for accessing and examining the scene.

That begged the question: precisely who has staff on that crucial investigation team and what are the names of the 10 organisations involved?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

READ MORE:
SkyCity fire: Young worker's blowtorch at centre of probe
'No witch

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.