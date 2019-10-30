"As a kid, all I remember was being in a boat. It was raining, it was dark, it was turbulent. All I wanted to do was throw up," says Danny Ing.

"Now I know the history of what happened. A lot of [Vietnamese boat people] died from capsizing and drowning. There were pirates and there was just the biggest chance after all of that to being sent back from the place we escaped.

"If you get hit by a war that causes two million deaths then the only course of action was for myself and my family to flee."

