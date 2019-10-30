American insurance giant Chubb is the lead insurer backing both SkyCity and Fletcher Building for last week's fire at the under construction International Convention Centre, the Herald understands.

A well-placed insurance source says Chubb has more than 80 per cent of the insurance cover with the rest held by Australia's second largest insurer QBE and Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway.

