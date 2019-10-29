The NZ International Convention Centre fire has raised questions about the safety of other large Auckland buildings, particularly soaring new blocks like the PwC Tower at Commercial Bay.

Parts of that $1 billion 40-level tower have aluminium composite panel cladding (ACP), but not the same material which Auckland Council has investigated as a potential fire hazard.

Fire last week at SkyCity. Photo / Jason Oxenham
Both the council and the tower's owner say the ACP on the nearly finished waterfront tower - where 3000 people will work - is certainly not the highly flammable material like at London's Grenfell Tower which burned down, killing 72 people.

SkyCity CEO Graeme Stephens opens up about the devastating fire and what comes next in terms of the clean up.

Jeff Fahrenson, the

