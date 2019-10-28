Mercury Energy chief executive Fraser Whineray says the threat by Rio Tinto to close its Southland aluminium smelter is sabre rattling but concedes the company will at some time pull out of the plant at Tiwai Pt.

Mercury begins work on a large wind farm today which Whineray says would still be economic, even if Rio walked away.

Rio wants lower power prices from Meridian Energy and its announcement it was reviewing operations here walloped all generators' shares with Mercury stock tumbling last week by 9 per cent to $5.05 at end of trading on Friday.

READ MORE:
Premium -

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.