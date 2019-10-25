New Zealand's first stand-alone Lego store at Westfield Newmarket will be opening by the end of October, it has been announced.

Alceon and The Lego Group will be opening the store doors on Thursday, October 31 at 9am.

Scentre Group, which owns New Zealand and Australia's Westfield malls opened a Lego store in March at Westfield Bondi Junction. Photos / Westfield Bondi Junction Facebook

Situated on Level 3 at Westfield Newmarket, the Auckland flagship store will be a custom-built interactive retail space with features including signature Lego 3D brick models inspired by New Zealand icons which include:

• An Auckland Skyline Mosaic involving 318,208 bricks which took more than 580 hours to build

• A Bungee Mosaic involving 39,733 bricks which took 120 hours to build

• A Bungee 3D Model – a Lego world first – which took 327 hours to build and involved 40,177 bricks

Other activities within the store are Pick A Brick wall, Build Your Own Minifigure stations and Lego play tables.

Customers can Build a Minifigure at Westfield Bondi Junction's Lego store. Photo / Westfield Bondi Junction Facebook

The store also has a large range of Lego products, including hard-to-find items.

Richard Facioni, Alceon Group executive director, said in a statement: "We look forward to unveiling New Zealand's first LEGO Certified Store and welcoming brick fans of all ages from across the country to this custom-built Lego experience."

Scentre Group general manager leasing and retail solutions Andrew Hulls previously told the Herald: "We are thrilled to welcome one of the world's most loved brands, Lego, to Westfield Newmarket and we know our customers will be too.

"We are transforming Westfield Newmarket into a world-class living centre that will offer unparalleled, first-of-its-kind social and retail experiences, bringing together the best local and international brands under one roof.

"With Westfield Newmarket soon to be home to New Zealand's first LEGO Certified Store as well as a number of other sought-after and first-to-market brands, we're confident the centre will offer something quite special for New Zealand – a place for locals and visitors alike to keep coming back to."

Westfield Newmarket's $790 million mall's leasing stage is currently underway, with Scentre saying this year it would begin shop openings from this month until December.

The $790 million, 88,150sq m redevelopment of Westfield Newmarket is by far the largest scheme of its type in New Zealand, bringing the biggest new shopping centre to the single wealthiest residential enclave in the country.

The mega-mall, which is now open, will see 230 new shops open across many levels, replacing the outdated, inward-facing mall which has traded on the site for decades.