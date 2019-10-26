EDITORIAL

So what will become of channel Three, or +HR=E, as MediaWorks would have it spelled?

There has been little more than silence since parent company MediaWorks anounced it planned to sell off its TV operations, lock, stock and cameras, with the channel headquarters in Auckland's Eden Terrace.

READ MORE:
MediaWorks sale: Three's top TV talent could jump ship
Cash-strapped MediaWorks to sell off TV business, building
End of TV3? Up to 550 jobs hang in balance at Mediaworks as TV business goes for sale with no buyers in sight
MediaWorks for sale: Mark Richardson blasts back

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.