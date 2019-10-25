A large New Zealand company has called Fonterra's bluff over threatening to close plants if competition increases, saying it would buy Fonterra's under-used Lichfield factory in a flash and offer staff secure employment.

But the would-be buyer, which has declined to be named, says it would probably have to get in line, such would be the interest in the three year old South Waikato processing plant.

