Fonterra would consider closing dairy processing plants if more competition developed in New Zealand, says chief executive Miles Hurrell.

Responding to a question about possible factory closures from Parliament's primary production select committee, Hurrell said no closures were currently planned.

"We would have to consider plant closures if there was more competition".

Fonterra, New Zealand's biggest company, has 30 manufacturing sites around the country, some of which are ageing.

