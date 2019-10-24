Greg Foran had indicated that he wanted to return home from his big job at Walmart in the United States, while Air New Zealand needed a high-calibre chief executive.

New chairwoman Dame Therese Walsh was leading the hunt with other board members and international consultants Spencer Stuart.

She says Foran ticked all the boxes.

"You never know whether that is going to pan out or not. But it was certainly worth talking to him, so we did that and that progressed until we got to the pointy end and he was the one we offered the job to," she says.

