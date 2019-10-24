COMMENT

Your editorial "Signs show Chorus needs to up its game" (NZ Herald, October 23) paints an unfair picture of Chorus' efforts to connect New Zealanders to fibre ahead of Rugby World Cup.

Undoubtedly we saw a surge in orders for fibre ahead of the tournament. The record 26,000 fibre connections in July alone saw our technicians connecting more than a thousand homes and businesses across New Zealand each working day.

