MediaWorks head of news Hal Crawford is set to leave the company.

This comes off the back of last week's announcement that the company had put its TV arm on the market.

The Newshub division, which Crawford leads, is part of the television division and will go to new owners if a buyer is found.

The departure is being announced internally to MediaWorks staff today.

Crawford first joined MediaWorks as the head of news in 2016, following the departure of Mark Jennings.

A digital specialist, Crawford joined Newshub from NineMSN in Australia, where he worked as the editor-in-chief and publisher.

He was appointed by former MediaWorks chief executive Mark Weldon and given a broad remit to improve the MediaWorks' online news offering.

Under his leadership, the Newshub brand has grown substantially but this hasn't been enough to ward off pressures elsewhere in the business.

"This newsroom is very dear to me and very dear to New Zealand," said Crawford.

"It's a special place and very hard to walk away from. I have felt supported by a very fine group of people from the moment I walked in in 2016, and together we have achieved a lot and told some very important stories."

Crawford will be returning to Australia with his family.

In recent months, Crawford has been highly critical of the structure of New Zealand media.

In a blistering op-ed published across various news websites, Crawford stressed how difficult it was for a commercial television company to compete with TVNZ.

"They can do whatever they like to not make a buck. They will never fold, because they are 100 per cent state-owned," Crawford wrote.

"Being one of their competitors, I'm angry about this. I'm angry that the market for television advertising in New Zealand is distorted by this bizarre, anti-competitive set up."

MediaWorks is currently on the hunt for a replacement.