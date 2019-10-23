New Zealand Media and Entertainment has announced Wendy Palmer is to join the NZME executive team as chief radio and commercial officer effective November 11.

Formerly MediaWorks Radio CEO, Palmer has spent the past two years focusing on her international market research company. Previously, during her 12-year tenure at MediaWorks, she served as chair of The Radio Bureau and as a board member of the Radio Broadcasters Association.

Palmer joined the Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) in January 2018 as the authority's broadcasting sector representative. As a result of accepting this new role at NZME, Wendy has resigned from her role at the BSA and will complete her duties for the Authority before starting at NZME.

"Wendy is one of New Zealand's most experienced and most highly regarded broadcast media executives," said NZME chief executive Michael Boggs.

"She has extensive experience leading teams of content creators and revenue drivers with a dedicated focus on growing audiences and delivering results for clients. I'm delighted that Wendy is joining our team."

Palmer said she was drawn to the company by its ambitious plans for the future of the business.

"I am very much looking forward to being part of it," she said.

"With my love for radio and in this time of huge change across the industry, the opportunity to be part of the next phase of NZME's journey is very exciting. I can't wait to get started."