It's the retirement years that will hit women the hardest. They'll live longer than men but will have less money saved to spend. In the final part of the Herald's Women and Money series, Jane Phare looks at what needs to change to encourage women to invest more, and why they're good at it when they do.

Brooke Roberts reckons she's proved that women are equally competent and confident enough to invest if the environment is right.

Roberts, 32, is a co-founder and CEO of online investment platform Sharesies.

She's encouraged that in an area where women are woefully underrepresented,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Best to just start

The times they are a-changing