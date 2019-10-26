Do you sign financial documents you have no idea about, do you have a joint account, or are you just a signatory? What happens if you are widowed or divorced? In the second part of the Herald's Women and Money series, Jane Phare looks at the practical side of finance and asks experts for their best advice.

It seems to me that women, in fact everyone, can't know enough about money.

Too many trust their partner, or someone else, to deal with money. And they're ignorant about how it all works – the family finances, mortgages, what they're signing, family

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Pink tax adds costs

THE LAWYER

Pearl Butler, director Gellert Ivanson

THE BANKER

Paula Steed, chief internal auditor, ASB

THE MINISTER

Rev Sandy Robertson, chaplain at Diocesan School for Girls in Auckland

THE FINANCIAL COLUMNIST/ AUTHOR

Mary Holm

THE EDUCATOR

Lorraine Pound, principal of Epsom Girls' Grammar School

THE BANKING OMBUDSMAN

Nicola Sladden, Banking Ombudsman