EDITORIAL

Something, somewhere had to give.

The pending Rugby World Cup spurred demand for Ultrafast Broadband (UFB) fibre from earlier in the year. UFB network operator Chorus said it received about 33,000 fibre connection orders during July and completed about 26,000 connections.

That was well up on the 27,000 orders and 22,000 fibre installations and connections completed in June.

