Next month TV3 will celebrate 30 years on air. Hopefully.

It's been a hell of a ride, now overshadowed by the sale plans of its US private equity owner Oaktree.

But the current woes are far from its first.

On that basis there must be good grounds for hope that it will find a way to carry on.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Launched on November 28, 1989 by a local business consortium, TV3 was the nation's first commercial channel.

It was quickly listed on the stock exchange at $2.50 a share.

Less than a year later the shares were worth just 10c. The TV

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.