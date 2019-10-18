SkyCity Entertainment Group expects to finish $1.05 billion worth of projects later next year, but Adelaide has been picked to beat Auckland as construction in the two cities run neck-and-neck.

"If I was a betting man - and I'm not - I'd probably put my money on Adelaide," chief executive Graeme Stephens told the AGM in Auckland today. "There's a degree of competitiveness between the Kiwis and the Aussies."

READ MORE:
Thousands of delegates hit by SkyCity's convention centre delays
SkyCity convention centre won't open till second-half of 2020
SkyCity withholds $26.9m liquidated damages from Fletcher over NZICC

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.