Three prominent retail properties across New Zealand are reportedly up for sale in a deal which could exceed $350 million.

Dress-Smart discount retail factory outlet malls in Auckland and Christchurch and Dunedin's prominent Meridian Mall on George St in the CBD are for sale.

The Australian and the Australian Financial Review have reported how the Lendlease Real Estate Partners New Zealand is pitching the property assets of its portfolio in those four cities.

"The portfolio includes outlet centres Dress Smart Onehunga, Auckland, and Dress Smart Hornby, Christchurch, together with Meridian Mall, a retail asset in the centre of Dunedin's CBD," the newspaper has reported.

Colliers International and CBRE are reported as managing the sales campaign.

In 2011, the Lend Lease Real Estate Partners New Zealand Fund bought the four shopping centres for a reported $197 million.

ING Retail Property Fund had previously owned the assets.