United Airlines will be the first airline to fly the latest model Dreamliner to Auckland, starting services with a 787-10 in early December.

The new plane will fly between Auckland and San Francisco daily over summer and although slightly smaller at 318 seats than the Boeing 777-300 it replaces, it will give the airline an opportunity to showcase its four class product on a near new plane.

The 787-10 is the stretched version of the Dreamliner family, 6m longer than the earlier model 787-9.

