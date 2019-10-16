Unite Union says 100 jobs are at risk at the SkyCity Convention Centre as almost half of its staff are currently undergoing a consultation process.

A union representative said some senior managers had already been made redundant, and SkyCity was arranging to talk with the union about waged workers and how many jobs will be lost.

"It is a redundancy process. We are trying to get people transfers and stuff," Unite Union senior organiser Joe Carolan said. He labelled the job losses a "shocking betrayal" given SkyCity had promised more jobs when the new convention centre was built.

SkyCity declined to comment but did confirm there were currently 210 employees in that part of the business, which runs meetings and events.

The casino operator had already estimated 800 jobs will be created when the International Convention Centre is finished. The new build will be able to host conventions of around 3,000 people, and one-off events of up to 4,000 on its exhibition floor, a substantial increase from the 2,000 people it can currently accommodate.

The new centre had originally been slated for the first quarter of this year, but delays from contractor Fletcher Building meant the current anticipated date is the second half of next year. The casino operator had noted about $40 million in liquidated damages when it announced its annual result.

At the time, SkyCity said it was reviewing all its 2020 conference bookings due to the delays.

SkyCity had agreed to host the IFLA World Library and Information Congress conference next year, but the event was postponed to 2022 due to the construction delays. The body for librarians meets every year and is holding its 2020 event in Dublin.

SkyCity reported a 1.9 percent increase in normalised profit to $173 million this year, and had a cautious outlook for 2020 given wider economic and tourism conditions may deteriorate.

It continued to face pressure from unions which, under the SkyCity Employees Association banner, held strikes this week. Workers want SkyCity to pay more during nights and weekends when the casino is busiest.

Shares of SkyCity last traded at $3.97, having risen 11.8 this year.

