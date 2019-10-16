NZ Rugby must hold onto its Sky shares for a minimum two years, the pay-TV broadcaster said this morning.

Sky detailed the provision ahead of its annual meeting this morning, which will see shareholders vote on a special resolution to approve a new five-year Sanzaar deal - covering All Blacks, Super Rugby and Mitre 10 Cup games.

As part of the deal, said to be worth a total $400m (not figure has been given), NZ Rugby will take a 5 per cent stake in Sky.

If approved, the shares will be issued on November 1.

A 'yes' vote is regarded as a done-deal. Indeed Morningstar Research analyst Brian Han said earlier this week that it would be "fatal" for Sky to lose rugby.

Sky confirmed earlier that NZ Rugby is not paying cash for the shares; they are included as kind as part of the new Sanzaar package.

At yesterday's closing price, NZ Rugby's 5 per cent stake would be worth $22.1m.

This author earlier raised the concern that the stake conflicted NZ Rugby in future negotiations. Punting for Spark in 2026 would collapse the value of its investment in Sky.

However, the two-year provision would allow NZR to sell its shares before the next round of Sanzaar talks.

At Sky's annual result briefing, on August 22, new CEO Martin Stewart had bad news for investors, including the suspension of the dividend, with no word on when the profit payout could return, and a massive write-down.

And the company's shares fell to a record low of 87c last week as Spark revealed it had won domestic cricket rights, then recovered most of the lost ground as Sky confirmed it had held rugby rights (though the stock is still off 51 per cent for the year, and its all-time high of $7 in 2015 now seems a long way off).

Investors could prove toey today, having seen Sky cancel its dividend and take on a $200m credit line to sure up its sports portfolio, but still lose domestic cricket rights.