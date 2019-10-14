Sky had a rip-roaring Monday. Its shares soared nearly 20 per cent on news it had secured top-tier rugby rights for another five years.

READ MORE:
Chris Keall: Sky stake conflicts NZ Rugby
Michael Wigley: Sky rugby deal could face 'big problems' from regulator
Dylan Cleaver: NZ Rugby's stake in Sky will spread even more treacle on rugby's syrupy coverage
Rugby rights: Spark did not get to bid

The deal came with an unexpected kicker: NZ Rugby was given a 5 per cent stake in Sky - a clever move that tied the sporting body's fortunes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.