The sharemarket's value has gained almost 28 per cent so far this year - so why is business confidence falling?

On top of the market's gain, all the indicators that economists hold dear - GDP growth, terms of trade, inflation, unemployment, balance of payments and the government's books - are far from dire.

Then there is the market for most of New Zealand's exports. Aside from logs, prices are very strong.

READ MORE:
Hard to please: A2 Milk's record result still not enough for some investors
Investors will need to diversify as low interest rates start to bite

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.