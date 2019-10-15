COMMENT:

I'm willing to bet that all those business people who have perfectly timed their trips to Japan this week – 'to entertain clients' – don't 'give a damn ma'am' right now about the predictable result of the latest bank confidence survey; whether Simon Bridges has finally found his political cojones, or, whether Jacinda Ardern will (ever?) shaft Shane Jones instead of contriving the lengthiest political defence on record.

The Rugby World Cup is the only confidence index that matters in the next fortnight. Not the bank surveys. Not the political polls. Both tend to compound each other, prompting news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.