Spending on dining out in New Zealand is increasing at record levels, with sales in the hospitality industry expanding by 4.2 per cent in the year to March.

But as the overall spend on dining out, takeaways and meal kit subscriptions continues to rise, spending on groceries is fast declining.

According to Stats NZ, more than a quarter of all food-spending in New Zealand is now spent at restaurants and on ready-to-eat meals, such as takeaway hot drinks and pizzas.

About one-third of the pie - approximately 34 per cent, is spent on groceries, down from 39 per cent recorded

