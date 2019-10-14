Auckland-based software company Imagr has signed a deal with one of Japan's largest retailers to roll out its smart shopping software to its network of stores.

H20 Retailing Corporation, which owns and operates department stores, supermarkets and shopping centres throughout Osaka, Kyoto and Kobe, will roll out Imagr's technology throughout its supermarket business from May 2020.

The deal marks the first time the company has commercialised its technology, used to "create the same experience" as unmanned Amazon Go stores.

