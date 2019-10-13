Auckland-based education consultancy Crimson Consulting has raised a further US$20 million ($31.5m) in a funding round spearheaded by Hong Kong-based CTF Education Group.

The fresh equity comes as Crimson expands into Asia and includes a previously reported US$5 million investment from Korean firm Solborn Investments.

CTF Education is part of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, controlled by the family of the

