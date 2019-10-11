COMMENT:

Luring Walmart boss Greg Foran back home is a mighty coup for Air New Zealand. It also mirrors another recent success for the airline.

Effectively second in command of the world's biggest bricks and mortar retailer, Foran will bring huge international experience to Air NZ at a time when it faces global challenges and battles its way back from a dip in financial performance.

The appointment has similarities to that of his predecessor Christopher Luxon, who had big international roles at Unilever before being attracted home and put on the pathway to the top airline job, which he took

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.