A man has been left furious, claiming his Uber left him with a $2800 bill after a driver took him on a 480km-round-trip to the UK's midlands, instead of his home south of London.

Musician Chris Reed said he had ordered an Uber after a late night out, but fell asleep in the back.

He was expected to be taken home to Croydon, just 20km south of London. Instead, when he woke up, he was in Lincolnshire, nearly three hours north of London.

"Spent this week trying to get answers from @uber as to how my driver managed to drive me halfway up the UK while I dozed off thinking I was headed from Fulham to Croydon," he wrote.

Advertisement

"Woken up in the Midlands!

"Didn't hear a peep from my driver. £1453.86 [$2800]. 5 1/2 hrs on surge price x2."

A DJ has slammed Uber after he was left with a £1,500 bill after a night out in London when his driver took him on a 300-round mile trip to the Midlands. Photo / Instagram / Twitter

A DJ has slammed Uber after he was left with a £1,500 bill after a night out in London when his driver took him on a 300-round mile trip to the Midlands. Photo / Twitter

"An Uber employee at the call centre confirmed with me on Tuesday that my home address was on the booking when I called it in.

"They are now denying this yet have no proof that I ever entered an address in Sleaford - a destination I have never been to in my LIFE.

"So after 4 frustrating days of trying to avoid having to plaster this over socials, a reminder - Uber take ZERO responsibility for their passenger's safety.

"NO indication inside my app of that address being entered by me. Drivers can change destinations on trip.

The DJ said is has tried to contact Uber about the journey, which cost him an eye-watering £1,453.86, but has so far failed to get a response from the app-based firm. Photo / Twitter

"Don't drink & drive but also, don't drink and get in an Uber as this could happen to anyone.

"If I am forced to pay this ridiculous fare in its entirety then I at least hope it saves people reading this from the same happening to them."

Advertisement

Uber has since responded, saying they're looking into the incident.

"All riders who request a ride can see the fare estimate for their destination before a trip begins, and we encourage riders to confirm their destination with the driver before a trip commences."