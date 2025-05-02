Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy

Finance Minister Nicola Willis needs to address NZ Superannuation age now - Fran O’Sullivan

Fran O'Sullivan
By
Head of Business·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Finance Minister Nicola Willis will reveal the Budget on May 22. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis will reveal the Budget on May 22. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Fran O'Sullivan
Opinion by Fran O'Sullivan
Head of Business, NZME
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

Let’s just park all the tiresome sloganeering about “no frills” Budgets and warnings about no “lolly scrambles” this time.

This is kindergarten stuff and even Nicola Willis’ own children are well past that.

Debates over what’s in or out of operating allowances are designed to present the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Economy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Economy