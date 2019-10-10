COMMENT:

Grant Robertson this week had a problem that most of his international peers would envy: how to announce a stonking great fiscal surplus — $7.5 billion, or 2.5 per cent of GDP.

At the same time, he had to pre-empt the inevitable response: "If you're not using all that money, can we have it back please?" Especially when the economy is slowing and the Reserve Bank, for all its bravado, is close to running on empty.

